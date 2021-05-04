SCHP working collision with injuries near Harleyville-Ridgeville middle school

Dorchester County News

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is working a Tuesday night accident with injuries on East Main Street near Schoolhouse Road in Dorchester County.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the accident occurred around 7:48 p.m.

We have reached out to SCHP for additional details and will provide updates as information becomes available.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

