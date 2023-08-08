DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A second horse has died after a July shooting on a Dorchester County ranch.

According to a July 29 report from Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the owner told investigators that she observed people shooting guns in a field near her horse ranch and called for them to stop shooting toward the pasture.

Four horses were found shot, and one dead the next morning.

“This is going to be an ongoing problem now for these horses and for me. This isn’t just a two-day incident, these horses are injured for life,” owner Marcy Hippy told News 2 on July 31.

The ranch says a second horse has passed.

Three-year-old, “Hooker” was euthanized Monday night due to severe complications from the shooting.

“We are devastated to say the least. I will never understand this type of calculated malice and cruelty,” Hippey said.

On August 2, a juvenile was charged by DCSO in connection to the shooting.

DCSO says the investigation is ongoing.