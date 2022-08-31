SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An interactive ‘selfie museum’ is opening in Summerville September 2.

Selfie Addict Studio (SAS) is the brain child of Kristina Knecht, Quista Demsey, and Julie Sprankles. According to the SAS website, the museum “combines culture and entertainment in a way that fosters creativity, imagination, human connection, and most importantly, joy.”

Guests can take a self-guided tour, stopping at different installations to take photos. The website shows backdrops of all varieties, from sports to graffiti to neon lights to dark rooms illuminated by hanging lightbulbs.

Reservations are highly recommended and tickets are transferrable, but not refundable.

The museum is located at 127 S. Main Street.

