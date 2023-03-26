DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Dorchester County are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night in the Dorchester Manor subdivision.

According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, DCSO and North Charleston Police responded to a shooting in Dorchester Manor.

Officials report multiple vehicles and homes were struck by gunfire.

The exact time and location of the incident are unknown at this time.

DCSO is expected to release more information as the investigation continues. Count on 2 for updates.