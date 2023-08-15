DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning in the Orangeburg Road area.
According to Dorchester County Fire Rescue, several fire crews responded to a house fire on Froman Drive early Tuesday morning.
The homeowner told News 2 he was not home at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Dorchester County Consolidated Dispatch says crews closed the following roadways Tuesday morning:
- Orangeburg Road at Froman Drive.
- Tupperway Drive at Embassy Drive.
- Boone Hill Rd at Orangeburg Road.
Crews cleared the scene at 8:00 a.m.