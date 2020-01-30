Sheriff Knight: 3 arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight on Thursday announced three arrests in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Summerville High School Student.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired into apartments in the area of The Gates of Summerville, when a call came in about a male with a gunshot wound around 8:00 p.m. on January 27th.

The victim, 16-year-old Jaquarie Nasir Perry, was walking in the Flowertown neighborhood when he was shot and killed, according to deputies.

Perry had been brought into an apartment and was laying on the floor unresponsive when first responders arrived.

DCSO secured the scene and conducted a “protective sweep of the residence,” and received multiple leads regarding the shooting.

On Thursday, Sheriff Knight announced three juveniles have been apprehended and investigators are working to locate a fourth individual.

He said investigators are still working to determine a motive for the deadly shooting. “By no means are we near completion of this investigation,” said Sheriff Knight. “There is still a lot of work to be done … we want to thank the citizens for coming forward.”