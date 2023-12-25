RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – On Dec. 22, the Four Holes Indian Community unveiled a sign marking the tribe on Ridge Road in Ridgeville.

Donnie Creel, Vice President of the Edisto Natchez-Kusso Trie of South Carolina, Chief John Creel, and tribal council members Sabrina Creel and Leon Creel took part in the event.

State and local government leaders, including Dorchester County Council member Harriet Holman and S.C. State Senator Sean Bennett, attended the unveiling.

“We are thankful for the delegation members from our districts as well as the local county council members who have supported this recognition for our communities,” Chief Creel said at the unveiling.

In addition, a sign was unveiled to mark the Creeltown Indian Community in Colleton County on Dec. 15. The South Carolina Department of Transportation installed the signs.

Legislative leaders from both counties have supported the tribe’s efforts to have the signs installed.