SLED announces charges against former Summerville police officer

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division announced Wednesday charges against a former Summerville Police officer.

Wade F. Rollings, 46, is charged with stealing at least four firearms from the Police Department’s evidence room and selling them to a local pawn shop. Charges include grand larceny and misconduct in office.

Rollings was booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

We reached out to Summerville Police Department who would not comment on the case pending the SLED investigation.