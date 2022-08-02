DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Thursday arrested a Dorchester County man for cashing in scratch-off lottery tickets that he allegedly stole from a Berkeley County gas station.

John Stanford Johnson (44) was caught on video at different gas stations redeeming the tickets for a total of over $400.

Affidavits state that the crimes took place in March of 2021.

Johnson was charged with four counts of Intent to Defraud, Counterfeit Game Tickets.

According to records from the Dorchester County Detention Center, Johnson has been arrested multiple times for crimes ranging from shoplifting to murder.