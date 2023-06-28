DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced assault and battery charges against a Dorchester County deputy.

Jonathan Lemar Davis, 50, is accused of assaulting a victim earlier this month while attending a hearing to remove the victim from a church board, according to affidavits.

Documents from SLED show Davis was attending the hearing in Barnwell County on June 1 when he became involved in an altercation with the victim, during which Davis is accused of running toward the victim and pushing them from behind.

Authorities say the incident was captured on surveillance video in the church’s parking lot.

Davis was booked at the Barnwell County Detention Center on a charge of third-degree assault and battery. He was later released on a $2,000 bond.

Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight said Davis has been placed on administrative leave and suspended from conducting any law enforcement action.

“We have been advised of an alleged incident involving Cpl. Jonathan Davis. South Carolina Law

Enforcement Division conducted the investigation and obtained a warrant for simple assault. Upon notification from SLED and service of the warrant, Davis has been placed on administrative leave and suspended from conducting any law enforcement action,” he said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said it does not comment on pending court actions or personnel matters.