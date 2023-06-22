SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has joined an investigation into the drowning of a 2-year-old boy at Summerville swimming pool.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department were initially called to the Pine Forest Country Club around 4:00 p.m. on Father’s Day for a report that a child had drowned and was unresponsive.

At the scene, fire and EMS crews attempted CPR and other life-saving measures, according to an incident report. The child was eventually taken to Summerville Medical Center where he died.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said the child underwent an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina on Wednesday.

Coroner Brouthers said Summerville PD, SLED, and the coroner’s office are investigating the drowning.