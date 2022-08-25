DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Tuesday charged a Dorchester County man for threatening the life of a public official.

Jason Paul Kositz (42) of Ladson allegedly made a Facebook post naming a judge presiding over pending domestic violence charges against him. In the post, he said “justice is about to be served and I’m gonna BLAST EVERY ONE OF YOU TWISTED F—-!!!”

The post went on to say “It’s f—– go time!!!”

SLED said that the profile featured a photo of a hooded man holding a revolver in each hand, which led them to believe that by “blast” he meant shoot.

Kositz is being charged with intimidation of a court official and threatening the life of a public official. He is currently being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and may be updated.