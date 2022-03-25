DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Dorchester County deputy has been arrested on assault and battery charges.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 34-year-old Christopher Brooks on Thursday following an investigation that was requested by North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess.

The arrest stems from an October 2020 incident in which Brooks drew his service pistol and taser while in the presence of two people as he explained what kind of day he was having, according to warrants.

Brooks was serving as an Apartment Complex Courtesy Officer, according to arrest records. They say he pulled out the weapons while in the apartment complex office. He was dressed in his issued Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office uniform at the time.

The two individuals told law enforcement they felt he used poor judgment and one of the two said they feared for their life. Both victims said Brooks did not point the weapon in their direction, according to warrants.

Officials with Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said Brooks was fired immediately after the incident.