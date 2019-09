DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Dorchester County are warning motorists to slow down in school zones.

On Friday, deputies in three different school zones cited a number of people for driving 40 to 45 MPH in school zones while lights were flashing.

During a span of about 35 minutes, they say at least two drivers were cited, one after another.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said they will continue patrolling school zones until people start slowing down.