CENTERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A low-end earthquake registered in Dorchester County early Monday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 1.2 magnitude earthquake struck near Centerville around 3:31 a.m.

Map provided by USGS

The small quake was likely not felt by anyone.

It was the second earthquake to rattle the Palmetto State in 24 hours. A 3.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Elgin early Sunday morning.