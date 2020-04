SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Attention, shoppers – a new Aldi store in the Lowcountry will open its doors on Friday.

A soft opening is scheduled for today at the Aldi on North Main Street in Summerville.

The store will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

For now, there is a limit of 60 customers inside the store at one time to adhere to guidelines set by the state during the coronavirus pandemic.