SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County is planning to redevelop an old hospital building off North Main Street in Summerville. But some people who live in the area are not happy with the plan.

The 5.3-acre property at the corner of North Main Street and Highway 78 is one of the largest pieces of land in downtown Summerville; it’s owned by the county.

A five-story 220-unit multi-family complex would be built on the land along with a five-story parking garage with 454 parking spaces. A three-story, 30,000-square-foot building for the county to use would replace the old hospital.

And a separate three-story office building would be constructed along Highway 78 and a new four-story 100-room hotel would be built along N Main Street. Two retail buildings would border a small park at the corner of N Main Street and Highway 78.

Frank Glover is one of the many people who are concerned about plans to tear down the old hospital and sell the land.

“I think all that’s good to do, but not right in the middle of Summerville,” he said. “We thought it was horrible to change Summerville like it is. It’s a small community, hometown – doing things like that is changing the whole atmosphere.”

Glover believes there are other locations that would be more adequate for the project.

County leaders say redevelopment would allow Summerville to collect approximately $59 million in taxes over 30 years.

The county could move into the large new office building by next year, and then other phases of the project would begin.

Dorchester County officials expect to release more information on the project soon.