RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Some living in Ridgeville are concerned about two proposed developments that they do not believe fit in with the rural character of the town.

“I watched Summerville grow since 1968. It didn’t grow, it exploded without zoning, and now it’s sprawl,” said Barbara Richardson, who lives near the proposed development sites.

It’s part of the reason why Richardson built a little house on five acres in Ridgeville.

A new proposal to annex land into Ridgeville and change the zoning to allow up to 2,600 homes on around 1,100 acres on two tracts of land has her concerned.

The Varn tract is located off Ridge Road at Hunter’s Crossing; Richardson’s land borders that tract. The other tract is on Givhans Road. She does not feel the plan does not fit into the rural community and said she’s not alone.

“Many of the people that attended the first hearing made the point that they moved from the sprawling Summerville to come to a more rural area rural area for this type of lifestyle,” she said.

Richardson believes the area cannot handle up to 2,600 more homes.

“Due to improper infrastructure, due to traffic, due to the roads are in terrible shape,” she said.

Ridgeville’s town administrator, Rebecca Vance, shared some information with News 2 saying the project would take approximately 10 years.

“These properties are within the County’s Ridgeville-Givhans Urban Growth Boundary, so they are where the county will be focusing their infrastructure investment and approvals,” Vance said.

A representative for the developer of the Varn tract said they do not want to discuss the proposal with the media.

A public hearing on this proposal is scheduled to take place on February 14 at 7:00 p.m. at Ridgeville town hall. Town council is expected to vote on final approval at the meeting.