Some DD2 bus drivers diagnosed with COVID-19; no students were in close contact and routes are being covered

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Some school bus drivers for Dorchester District 2 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but the district says all routes are being covered.

While the number of drivers out for coronavirus infection is not clear, district spokeswoman, Patricia Raynor, told News 2 the district is following DHEC protocol.

She said anyone who has been identified as having close contact with the infected bus drivers have been personally notified.

No students were identified as having close contact with the bus drivers, according to Raynor.

“Students and drivers wear face coverings and socially distance on the buses, and we have limited capacity on our buses per State Department of Education guidelines,” she said on Monday.