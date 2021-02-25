Some DD2 transportation staff in quarantine for possible COVID exposure, all bus routes being covered

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – More than a dozen members with Dorchester District 2’s transportation staff are under quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure.

A spokeswoman for the district, Patricia Raynor, told News 2 one employee tested positive for the virus and 14 others were quarantining.

According to Raynor, none of the bus routes have been impacted and all routes are being covered.

She said there were no other exposures to report among the transportation staff.

You can see a full list of COVID-19 cases within the district at this link: COVID-19 Updates / DDTwo Dashboard: COVID-19 Cases & SCDHEC Data

