Dorchester District 2 transitioning two middle schools to temporary remote learning due to COVID-19 cases

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District 2 announced DuBose Middle School and Oakbrook Middle School will move to temporary remote learning next week.

The decision comes after district leaders discussed COVID-19 issues within the schools and the strain virus is having on staff. DD2’s board of trustees announced Friday morning it would close schools on a case-by-case basis. They are also in the process of closing certain grade levels.

“The primary concern is for the health and safety of our students and staff. But also, the increased number of positive and quarantined employees has presented a challenge to safely and adequately staff positions critical to school operations,” the district said.

DuBose Middle and Oakbrook Middle will move to virtual learning beginning Tuesday, January 18 through Monday, January 24.

Students will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, January 25.

District officials said extracurricular activities, including athletic events and practices as well as Extended Day will also be suspended for the two middle schools.

“This will allow a pause to enable many of the students and staff currently out of school due to COVID situations to safely return. In addition, deep cleaning will be performed in schools and on buses, and additional mitigation measures will be implemented,” DD2 said.

DuBose Middle School and Oakbrook Middle School students, including Virtual Academy students, will be provided meals – breakfast and lunch – at no cost through curbside pickup.

Meals for the week will be available for pick up on Tuesday, January 18th from 4-7 pm at DuBose Middle School and Oakbrook Middle School. Students do not have to be present.