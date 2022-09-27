RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Water shutoff is planned for residents and businesses in Ridgeville on Tuesday.

The town originally planned to perform scheduled maintenance repairs on Monday, which will impact both residents and businesses on the north side of town, but that work was rescheduled for Tuesday.

Town leaders say they will have to turn the water off at the water tower for several hours to complete the project.

Once the water has been restored, there will be a boil water advisory in effect until further notice for the following areas:

Church Street

North Main Street

Ridgeville Road

New Street

Oak Street

Shadow Lane

School Street

North Railroad Ave.