RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Water shutoff is planned for residents and businesses in Ridgeville on Tuesday.
The town originally planned to perform scheduled maintenance repairs on Monday, which will impact both residents and businesses on the north side of town, but that work was rescheduled for Tuesday.
Town leaders say they will have to turn the water off at the water tower for several hours to complete the project.
Once the water has been restored, there will be a boil water advisory in effect until further notice for the following areas:
Church Street
North Main Street
Ridgeville Road
New Street
Oak Street
Shadow Lane
School Street
North Railroad Ave.