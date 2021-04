SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Sounds on the Square Concert in Summerville kicks off this Friday with a performance by Vinyl Daze.

The family friendly event runs from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Hutchinson Square.

Guests are asked to practice social distancing and masks are highly encouraged while walking around.

In addition to the restaurants around Hutchinson Square, Burgers N’ Fryes, Dean’s Meaner Weiners, and Kool Katz Italian Ice will be on site.

