SPD releases details on shooting that killed 5-year-old child

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) has released additional information regarding the Thursday night shooting on Langley Drive that took the life of a five-year-old girl.

According to the report, an officer patrolling the area heard between seven and eight gunshots around 9:54 p.m. in the Evergreen subdivision.

Shortly after, SPD responded to an apartment on the 100 block of Langley Drive after receiving reports of a five-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers rendered aid until EMS arrived.

The child was transported to the Summerville Medical Center, where she later passed away. An autopsy is scheduled Sunday at MUSC.

The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office advised that the child was shot inside the apartment, but the shooting began outside.

Officers located shell casings across the street, and attempted to use a K9 to locate additional evidence/suspects. They were unable to locate any additional information.

Over 20 officers responded to the scene, according to the report.