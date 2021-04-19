Speed bumps could be added to Dorchester County neighborhoods to address speeding

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Slowing down drivers on some county-owned roads is the hot topic in Dorchester County Council. Their plan could involve putting speed humps on roads like Tyvola Drive, a residential street that connects Dorchester and Bacons Bridge Roads.

“You got families out there playing with kids in the front yard and you get people flying through there at 50 miles per hour,” said Jay Byars, a Dorchester County Councilman.

The speed humps would help slow down drivers.

A proposed ordinance is making its way through the county council to change the approval process for requests for added speed humps.

Here’s a look at the difference between the current Dorchester County Speed Hump Requirement (implemented in 2004) and the proposed changes.

“We need to be able to find a way to be able to mitigate some of the speed for people that are speeding through neighborhoods, particularly residential neighborhoods,” said Byars.

As part of the proposed updated approval process, neighborhood residents must agree to the implementation of the humps. Byars says so far residents have been in favor.

“I’m getting a lot of requests from the residents that’s actually asking us to do something,” said Byars. “So, that’s one of the reasons we’re looking at the ordinance itself because at the end of the day, we’ve had speed monitors out there, we’ve had the Sheriff out there but people just continue to do that.”

At the a Public Works Committee meeting on Monday evening, that committee recommended pushing the proposed ordinance forward for a second reading in Dorchester County Council. That second reading also happened on Monday night.

To read the proposed ordinance, click here.