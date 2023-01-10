ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – A new 500,000-gallon water tank was installed in St. George on Tuesday morning – a major milestone for the future of Dorchester County and those who live in the area.

The tank is located just off Highway 78 in the Winding Woods Industrial Park. It is part of the Larger Lake Marion Regional Water System, according to Dorchester County Administrator Jason Ward.

The $4.79 million tank can provide water to 1,600 homes. The Army Corps. of Engineers paid about 75% of the cost, saving the county plenty of money for the much-needed resource.

Inch by inch, the tank was pulled up and put into place on its tower above the Dorchester County community.

“It’s going to serve the Winding Woods Industrial Park, the Pecan Tree Industrial Park across the street. It will provide water to a portion of the Town of St. George, as well as the Woodland High School,” said Ward.

The water will also aid economic development prospects because it helps companies operate their fire sprinkler systems. It will also keep residents safer in their homes by allowing many more fire hydrants to be installed.

“You know, when you’re in the midst of a fire, fire hydrants are very important, acknowledged Dorchester County Councilwoman Harriet Holman, who said a fire hydrant may have saved her son’s life during a fire.

“My fire was three years ago – October 27 – when I lose my son and I lost all of my property. And so water would have made a big difference if we had a fire hydrant near my home,” she said. “We didn’t. Now, a lot of times people do not think about that when they’re purchasing a home, but we’re going to have fire hydrants, which will make a big difference when there’s a fire. Prayerfully, we will be able to save a life and property because of this water tower.”

Dorchester County leaders said the new water tank should be completed by the end of March.