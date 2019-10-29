St. George councilman arrested, charged with misconduct in office

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – A St. George Town Councilman has been arrested and charged with misconduct in office.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Agency, agents arrested 66-year-old Ralph Martino for reportedly using his position as councilman to harass and intimidate a St. George Police Officer during a traffic stop that happened in June of this year.

An officer performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that had been reported to law enforcement following an altercation with a McDonalds employee.

While working to determine what happened at the restaurant, police said the driver’s husband, Councilman Ralph Martino arrived at the scene and began asking questions about why an officer stopped his wife.

Officers said Martino started to become very agitated and impatient. At one point, the officer asked the councilman to back up, which he responded by yelling, “Are you going to shoot me, mother[expletive]?“

Ralph Martino

As the officer went to detain Mr. Martino, he pushed the officer in his chest, causing the officer to lose his balance — a brief struggle ensued before Mr. Martino was arrested and placed in the back of the patrol car.

During the arrest, authorities say the councilman attempted to use his position as a town council member to intimidate the officers that were on the scene. He was later charged with 3rd degree assault and battery.

SLED was called in to investigate the incident at the police department’s request.

Martino is charged with misconduct in office. He is booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center.