St. George issues boil water advisory on Monday

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of St. George has issued a second boil water advisory in less than a week.

They said a contractor busted another water line which is affecting St. George Water Department customers living in the block Hwy 78 from Metts to Bryant, Bryant to Raysor, Raysor to Metts Street and Metts back to Hwy 78.

Water needs to be boiled to a vigorous rolling boil for at least one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking.

We are told the system is being flushed and tested. When the test results are known, the utility will repeal the issue.

DHEC has been notified about the break. If you have any questions about this advisory; please call the Water Department at 843-563-7112 or 843-560-2972.