St. George man arrested after police standoff

DORCHESTER CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The St. George Police Department (SGPD) has arrested Jason Washington following a standoff on Saturday.

According to SGPD, officers arrived to a residence on the 190 block of McClure Street to find Washington in the yard. The report states that Washington “became very agitated” and “began yelling at officers” before locking himself inside the home.

Washington’s wife and children were locked in the home as well; SGPD reports that they could hear the wife and children screaming for help from inside the residence.

Officers advised Washington to come out, but he refused to comply, so “officers had to break the front door by kicking it open and forcing their way inside.”

According to the report, Washington fought with officers when they entered the home, but they were eventually able to get him under control.

The wife and children were located in a back room of the residence, and the wife was bleeding profusely from a large laceration in the back of her head, apparently caused by being hit over the head with a wooden chair twice.

EMS took the victim to the hospital, and Washington was taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, where he is being held on a $145,000 bond.

Washington faces charges of first degree domestic violence, kidnapping, resisting arrest, and four counts of unlawful neglect of a child.