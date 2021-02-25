St. George man arrested for possessing, distributing child sexual abuse material

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 51-year-old St. George man on child sexual abuse charges.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force worked with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Morris Emory Pate on 20 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

According to Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office, authorities received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Pate.

They say he distributed and possessed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Pate was arrested on Tuesday. He is charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, and 18 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree.