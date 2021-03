ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified Harold Legrand Gaddy (81) of St. George as the victim of a fatal Sunday auger accident.

Gaddy “was using a tractor with a hole digging auger attachment to build a privacy fence with his son,” when he “and the tarp he was standing on were pulled into the auger.”

He died from “traumatic injuries” at the scene.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.