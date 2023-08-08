DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A St. George man was sentenced to several years behind bars after being convicted of selling untraceable firearms without a license.

Jerome Daniel Sanders, 44, pleaded guilty to charges alleging that he sold privately manufactured firearms without a license and possessed a firearms silencer which is a violation of the National Firearms Act.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Sanders began advertising non-serialized, privately manufactured firearms for sale online in 2020. He reportedly used specialized equipment to mass-produce the untraceable guns and then sell them without a federal firearms license.

Prosecutors said between 2020 and 2022, Sanders listed 112 of these firearms for sale online, made several other sales in person, including to undercover agents from The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and sold a homemade firearms silencer to an undercover ATF agent.

“Untraceable firearms in the hands of dangerous persons pose a significant threat to the safety of our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office will investigate and prosecute those who illegally manufacture untraceable firearms and sell them for profit without a license.”

Authorities executed a search warrant at Sanders’ home on June 3 and found 35 firearms with serial numbers, 28 firearms without serial numbers, a cutting machine and drill press, thousands of dollars in cash, and other firearm manufacturing paraphernalia, according to prosecutors.

A federal judge sentenced Sanders to two years in prison to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. He was also ordered to forfeit sale proceeds, firearms, and manufacturing equipment.

“While it is legal to build a firearm for personal use, those engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling firearms without a federal firearms license are breaking the law and threatening our public safety,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Bennie Mims. “Individuals conducting business in this unlawful manner often put firearms in the hands of prohibited individuals. These firearms are also almost impossible to trace, which can impact investigations involving violent gun crime.”

The ATF, The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Low Country Violent Crime Task Force, and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.