ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – The First Circuit Solicitor’s Office on Wednesday announced that a man previously arrested on drug charges has been sentenced to federal prison.

Brian Edward Rivers (38) was stopped by South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers in 2020 and found to be in possession of “a large amount of marijuana, crack, cocaine, methamphetamines’, digital scales, a gun, and $9,555.”

Rivers was sentenced to 22 years for trafficking crack cocaine.