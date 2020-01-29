Live Now
St. George Police respond to robbery at First Citizens Bank

Dorchester County News

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – The St. George Police Department is currently at the scene of a bank robbery.

According to officials, the robbery happened at the First Citizens Bank on N. Parler Avenue around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police have set a perimeter around the bank and are actively searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story.

