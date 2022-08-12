SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A statue will be unveiled Friday for legendary Summerville High School football coach John McKissick and his wife, Joan.

An unveiling ceremony will take place at 4:00 p.m. at Summerville’s Memorial Stadium, named in honor of the iconic high school football coach. The event will include several guest speakers.

The push for the statue comes as players, students, and alumni wanted to show their appreciation for the late coach’s dedication to the school and to Summerville.

The South Magnolia Event Group worked with Dorchester County, the Town of Summerville, and Dorchester District 2 on stadium improvements and renovations to make the statue a reality.

McKissick became the first football coach in history to win 600 career games and led Summerville High School to 10 state championships. The iconic local football coach with a renowned name had 621 wins under his belt by the time he retired in 2015.

Coach McKissick passed away in November of 2019. He was honored last November with a historical marker outside of the Dorchester School District 2 Office.

McKissick’s wife and family are expected to be on hand for Friday’s unveiling.