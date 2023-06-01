DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County’s emergency management leaders are taking another creative approach when it comes to encouraging residents to be prepared for hurricane season – this time with a special coffee.

Dorchester County Emergency Management is partnering with Coastal Coffee Roasters for a new roasted caffeinated beverage called Storm Surge Coffee.

Thomas McNeal, director of Dorchester County Emergency Management, said the new coffee comes with a QR code that links directly to South Carolina’s “Know Your Zone” page with vital information regarding evacuations.

The new coffee with the hurricane label will be for sale at Coastal Coffee Roasters after it debuts during the county’s Hurricane Preparedness Expo at Ashley River Park on Saturday.

“A couple of years ago, we had like 12 inches of water in our entire building. Because we were able to plan for that and keep everything up off the floor, we didn’t lose any product,” recalled Richard Mallett, director of coffee for Coastal Coffee Roasters.

It’s one reason why they wanted to partner with Dorchester County for the new brew.

“The coffee is a medium roast; it’s a central and South American coffee and also an African coffee,” he said. “So, it’s got a really well-rounded body to it, but also a little but more fruity character to it.”

With more and more people moving to the Lowcountry each year, new residents need important information to help them stay safe if a hurricane heads toward our coast.

“The tri-county, and specifically Dorchester County, we had a huge influx of development which brings in new people. A lot of them have never lived in hurricane country at all. Especially not in the Lowcountry, so this is a great way for us to spread to work the word to them about hurricane preparedness,” said McNeal.

Tradesman Brewing Company previously released a hurricane themed “Know Your Zone” beer.

Dorchester County’s Hurricane Preparedness Expo will take place at Ashley River Park on Saturday, June 3 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Both the coffee and beer will be on display during that expo.