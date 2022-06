SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department (SPD) is monitoring several power outages as storms moved through the area Wednesday afternoon.

According to SPD, some traffic lights in the area are out of operation due to the power outage.

As of 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, Dominion Energy reports nearly 3,000 customers without power in the Summerville/Knightsville area.

Power in all areas is expected to be restored by 6:30 p.m., though some may take longer.