DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The State of South Carolina is dedicating a stretch of highway in Dorchester County to former Woodland High School athlete, Lavel Davis Jr.

Davis was one of three football players killed during a shooting near a University of Virginia parking garage last November. He was just 20 years old.

On Saturday, the portion of Highway 78 in front of Woodland High School will be formally named after Davis. Davis was a 2020 graduate of the school where he played as a wide receiver on the football team.

He is remembered by family and friends as a caring, inspirational person who “never had a bad bone in his body.”

The ceremony will take place April 29 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at 4128 Highway 78.