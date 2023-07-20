ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of I-95 in Dorchester County will soon undergo an extensive renovation.

If you’ve driven down the stretch of interstate in recent years, you’re probably familiar with how poor the road can be – it’s essentially a patchwork of repaired concrete.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is looking at essentially repaving the interstate from mile marker 84 down to mile marker 68. It will be the first time the roadway has seen major work since its construction in 1960.

“The interstate was built years ago, and it hasn’t been improved since,” said Monnique Elmore, a stylist who works at All About the Hair in St. George.

Elmore said she has personally been impacted by the constant large potholes that break open on I-95.

“I was traveling- hit a hole, you know, no cones- nothing, hit the hole and had a blowout … I was one of those people that made a complaint, and it was written, and I’ve had no response,” she said.

SCDOT has received 102 damage claims along this roadway over the past two years. They say that has meant significant financial exposure to the Department. 92% of those claims were from potholes, dips, and bumps caused by concrete deterioration.

The project is expected to cost about $53.8 million dollars.

The SCDOT sent me a statement after their meeting: “Today, the SCDOT Commission voted to advance this rehabilitation project. From here, there will be a public comment period and we expect the project to go out for construction bids in September.”

The money for this project is coming from the 2024 Interstate Pavement Program.