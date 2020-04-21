Summerville PD needs your help solving February homicide at the Canebreak Apartment complex

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Summerville need your help in solving a homicide that happened in mid-February at the Canebreak Apartments.

Officers responded to the complex in reference to a shooting that happened on February 18th.

When police arrived, they located 20-year-old Dale McDonald Jr. deceased from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle in the parking lot.

Investigators now need your help in solving the homicide case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Summerville Police Department at 843-871-2463 or Detective Davis at 843-285-7042.

Information can also be provided through the department’s website at www.summervillepolice.com/contact-us/, or through Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.