Summerville announces road closures due to icy conditions

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Summerville are reporting some road closures due to icy conditions Saturday morning.

Officials said Berlin G Myers Pkwy is shut down from E 3rd N St to Gahagan Rd.

North Main Street at the I-26 overpass was closed to traffic but has since reopened after a sand and salt mixture was applied to the road.

Motorists are encouraged to stay off the roads and drive carefully if they must venture out.

SC Highway Patrol is also reporting numerous incidents across the area due to icy conditions.