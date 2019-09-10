Summerville Bike Share Project could bring “eco-tourism” opportunity

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A new proposal might bring bike-sharing to Summerville, SC.

The Summerville Bike Share Project wants to “Put the ECO in Economic Development.” Economic Development Coordinator Michael Lisle explains to the Summerville Town Council what bike-sharing could do for the town.

“We’ve got a fantastic eco-tourism industry that’s developing,” says Lisle. “The bike-share program will allow us to connect our downtown commercial district to Oakbrook via the Sawmill Branch Trail.”

Oakbrook is a 3,600 foot-long gravel trail designed to allow residents and visitors witness the natural wonders of the Lowcountry.

It’s revitalization fits into Summerville’s Vision Plan; it seeks to preserve the town’s ‘historic small-town charm while building for the future.’ This bike-sharing proposal hopes to incorporate those same goals.

Since Summerville has both downtown and nature-oriented scenes to visit, it’s often difficult to travel from one to the other. Town Councilmember Bob Jackson agrees that visitors frequently experience parking issues.

“I think this will be valuable because people have trouble with parking now,” says Jackson. “So, they park in the garage, they get their bike, and they can move around and go downtown and shop.”

Lisle says that the project’s total budget is $35,000. This includes improvements to the bike/pedestrian path on East Richardson Avenue; adding necessary signage to delineate the path.

Cleanup and beautification supplies includes paint, flowers, and decorative items to spruce up the Berlin G. Myers underpass and highlight it as a gateway into downtown Summerville.

Overall, Lisle hopes that the bikes will help visitors and residents get the most out of what Summerville has to offer.

The Summerville Town Council is set to vote on the matter at this Thursday’s meeting. If approved for funding, the project should officially launch next April.