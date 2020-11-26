Summerville church gives out 1,000 Thanksgiving Day meals

Summerville, S.C. (WCBD) – Thursday, Knightsville United Methodist Church provided a Thanksgiving meal to hundreds of families.

In just an hour and a half 1,000, Thanksgiving Day meals were given out for free to anyone that came by.

What started as a family’s vision to cook for more than just themselves has grown into 92 volunteers between two churches.

“200 meals to trying to meet 1,000 meals to feed anybody in need or whoever doesn’t have a meal today… that’s wonderful,” said church member and meal distribution organizer Elizabeth Henry.

The church typically hosts people inside to eat together, but due to the pandemic had to change their operations.

“We’re wearing our masks, have our gloves on, and not letting them get out of the car. We’re putting the food in the car so we don’t have to deal with touching them and making sure we don’t catch anything,” Henry added.

Every plate includes the traditional Thanksgiving Day food like turkey, green beans, and a desert.

All of the food was donated by grocery stores and church members.

“We see a need and then we meet a need. That’s what our church is good at doing. It’s been a tough year so that’s what we’re here to do,” mentioned Knightsville United Methodist Church, Pastor Robert Harper.