Summerville Comission of Public Works asks Dorchester County to help keep track of services

Summerville, SC (WCBD) – The Summerville Commission of Public Works provides water services to 27,221 accounts in Dorchester County

Over the years, they’ve noticed that residents are failing to inform them when they move in and out of the area.

To ensure they are tracking the water they provide, they have asked Dorchester County for a little assistance using “meter readings”.

Meter readings are recorded volumes of water a person consumes each billing period.

The average person uses about 4,500 galloons of water per month.

To solve this issue, General Manager of SCPW says that he and the county have come up with a solution.

“CPW has agreed to provide meter readings for commercial and industrial customers in which Summerville provides water in the county provides sewer service at a cost of 1 dollar per meter reading. Also, Summerville will provide customer account information for nearly 4,000 residential customers to the county to the cost of 15 cents per account,” Says Kahler.

Tonight, the agreement with SCPW was discussed at a council meeting earlier this evening.

The committee voted to recommend council approval of the agreement with the Summerville CPW to provide the meter readings and customer information.