Summerville community celebrates the life of Amari President, urging voter registration in his honor

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Friends, family and community members gathered at New Bethel Sounds of Praise in Summerville to honor the life of 16-year-old Amari President.

The Ashley Ridge student and aspiring political activist collapsed and died after football practice last week. Dorchester County Coronor’s office is still investigating the cause of death.

Dozens of loved ones, including the entire Ashley Ridge football team, attended the visitation on Friday. One of his teammates, Hampton Smith, says President’s positive attitude was contagious on the football field.

“He’s one of those people where it didn’t matter what kind of day it was — no matter how hot or cold it was — he was always out there with a smile on his face,” says Smith.

President was an avid volunteer in Joe Biden’s presidential campaign. Family members say his passion for politics began when he wrote Barak Obama a letter and received a response.

“A big fan of the politics…if you wanted to debate him, you had to come with the facts. You had to come with it,” says his sister Tiffany President.

President’s family members describe him as fun-loving and wise beyond his years. His sisters say that he loved to dance and sing; specifically his favorite artist Whitney Houston.

His grandfather, John Boone, recalls many fond memories watching him grow up in Summerville. “He would take on any task, anything you put before him, he would do it,” he says.

Mask made in President’s honor

President’s family members

Despite being too young to vote himself, President was passionate about encouraging South Carolinians to exercise their right to vote. Shane Fidler, Ashley Ridge Head Football Coach, says he will be encouraging every player (18 and up) to register.

A voter registration table was set up at tonight’s celebration to encourage guests to carry out his mission. Smith decided to sign up himself; remembering how important it was to President.

Smith registering to vote

“Me registering to vote I feel like is something for him. Me and Amari weren’t always the same on our political views, but if there was one thing about him — he didn’t care who you were, what your political views were, he just loved you,” says Smith.

A graveside service will be held at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Summerville on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The family is asking everyone in attendance to adhere to COVID-19 safety measures, including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.