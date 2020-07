SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Community Resource Center is hosting a food drive/collection on Saturday to replenish much needed supplies.

The event will be held at 116 W. 2nd North Street from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The group says that they are in desperate need of non-perishable foods, as well as supplies such as hygiene kits for the more than 1,500 citizens that they support.