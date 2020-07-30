Summerville Community Resource Center hosting school supply drive

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Community Resource Center on Saturday will host their annual Back to School Supply Drive/Collection.
The goal is to ensure that enough supplies for up to 2,500 children are available before the school year begins.
Last year, the drive collected enough supplies to help 1,500 Summerville students.
The following items can be dropped off at the Rollins Edwards Community Center between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
- Large Pink Erasers
- Cap Erasers
- Pencils
- Ziploc Bags
- Notebook Paper
- Spiral Notebooks
- Hand Sanitizer
- Colored Pencils
- Pocket Tissues
- Folders
- Sharpies
- Composition Notebooks
- Crayons
- Glue Sticks
- Lysol Wipes