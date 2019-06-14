Summerville council members and staff discuss town needs for upcoming 2020 budget

A Special Called Summerville Town Council meeting was held on Friday to discuss the town’s upcoming 2020 budget.

While no action was taken during the meeting, council members and staff met to discuss needs and issues in the town. The also went over about what they would like to see included in the next budget.

Some of the needs that were outlined included additional funding for road resurfacing projects and new sidewalks, more police officers and firefighters and more funding for stormwater control projects.

Town staff and council members also identified some issues that they would like to address in the 2020 budget year including reducing taxes, managing traffic and preparing for growth.

“Growth should pay for itself but it doesn’t always,” said Mayor Wiley Johnson “And so that’s one of the big questions that all of the council members have because the last thing we want to do is start raising taxes to pay for growth.”

A drafted version of the town’s budget is expected to be completed by late July or early August. The budget must be passed by town council by the end of the year.