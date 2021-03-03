Summerville couple picks up winning lottery ticket during quick trip to the grocery store

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville couple are celebrating a major win after a quick trip to the grocery store.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the pair stopped by a Food Lion on Central Avenue for three items and a Powerball ticket.

“We got hamburger, spaghetti and hot wings,” said the wife. The husband picked up the lottery ticket before leaving the store.

The man checked his lottery ticket at 4:00 a.m. and woke his wife up to say they had just won $100,000.

Lottery officials say the Powerball ticket, a quick pick, matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number (20 – 28 – 33 – 63 – 68 and Powerball 20) drawn on Saturday, February 13. 

They say paying an extra dollar for PowerPlay doubled their $50,000 winnings to $100,000.

“It’s surreal,” the wife said. “We bought one ticket and won.”

Officials with SCEL say the Food Lion received a commission of $1,000 for selling the winning ticket.

