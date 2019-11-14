Summerville explores design scenarios for Five-Points Intersection improvement

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) – The town of Summerville is looking to improve one of the more congested areas in town, the Five-Points Intersection.



Currently, there are a few different ideas in the works for this project and the town hopes to pick one soon.



Earlier this year, three different intersections in the town were presented to the town council.



After analyzing safety and crash numbers and some traffic stats, public works believed that the 5 Points Intersection needed improvement.



Over the past three years, there have been 60 accidents in that area.



To control those numbers, the town wants to figure out which of the three options will be the best pick.



When it comes to tackling the issues of traffic and safety, the town engineer believes a roundabout might be a good solution.



“If we build a roundabout, the numbers show that the levels of service in traffic congestion that congestion will decrease and the level of service will increase.

Drivers would get through the intersection much faster and much safer with a roundabout,” says Russ Cornette, Public Works Director and Town Engineer.



More information about this design will be brought to town council sometime after the first of the year.